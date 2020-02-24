Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of KALU traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.46. 48,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KALU. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.