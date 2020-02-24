Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.92. 85,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,598. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

