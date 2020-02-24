KAR Auction Services Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $22.25 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 181,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 122,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

