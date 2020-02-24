KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,057,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

KBH traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.