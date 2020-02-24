Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Head to Head Review

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Keane Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Keane Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keane Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.27 $59.33 million $0.92 5.99 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.54 $59.33 million $0.92 5.99

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Keane Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Keane Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.86%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. Given Keane Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keane Group is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

Keane Group beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

