Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) a €14.30 Price Target

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been given a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

RHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.17 ($22.29).

RHK stock opened at €16.58 ($19.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. Rhoen Klinikum has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a twelve month high of €27.40 ($31.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

