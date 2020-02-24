KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

OC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.