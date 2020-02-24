KeyCorp Comments on Altice USA Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

