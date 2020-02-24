KeyCorp Comments on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

