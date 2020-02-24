KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovalon in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Inovalon by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

