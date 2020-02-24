KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,107 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.98. 7,456,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,368. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

