KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

