KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.17 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

NYSE PXD opened at $142.25 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.