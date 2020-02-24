Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138-1.178 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

KEYS traded down $5.29 on Monday, reaching $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,015. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

