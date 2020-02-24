Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138-1.178 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.28-1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.89. 2,728,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

