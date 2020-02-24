Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,587.55 ($20.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.25. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.32.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

