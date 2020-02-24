Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.42. 8,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,035. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,800,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.