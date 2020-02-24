KickCoin (KICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Exmo, CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

