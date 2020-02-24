Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 266.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,394,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

KMB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.97. 99,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

