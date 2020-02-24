Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $34,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.