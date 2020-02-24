Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

