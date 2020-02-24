Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of Kingfisher to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.38 ($2.62).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 210.30 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.91. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

