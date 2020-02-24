Kinneret Advisory LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $734,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $362,406,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 391,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

