Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.12.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after buying an additional 1,557,682 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,005,042 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

