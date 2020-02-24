Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0212 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Klimatas has a market cap of $15,301.00 and $1,024.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00331525 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021555 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

