Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Stake Lessened by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Knowles makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Knowles worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 803,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.