Komodo Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007583 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bitbns. Komodo has a market cap of $86.74 million and $3.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00626433 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00103595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00117039 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002156 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001572 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,494,695 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

