Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:KOS traded down GBX 59.25 ($0.78) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.42). 14,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 338.50 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.