Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ) Head to Head Comparison

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonde Resources has a beta of 40.69, indicating that its share price is 3,969% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sonde Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.18% -2.68% -0.55% Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sonde Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 1.80 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -8.60 Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonde Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Sonde Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 108.48%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sonde Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

