Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,843. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.55, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.