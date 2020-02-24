Krios Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $3,818.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,622,977 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

