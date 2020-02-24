KZ Cash Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $129,289.00 and $8,216.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

