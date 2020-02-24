L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

