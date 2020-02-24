Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $302.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.