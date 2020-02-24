Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $46.30 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,467 shares of company stock valued at $742,863. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

