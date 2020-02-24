Lamden Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $47,551.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

