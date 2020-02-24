LaserBond Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LBL)

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

LaserBond has a 12 month low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of A$0.97 ($0.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

About LaserBond

Laserbond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

