Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Laureate Education worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 382,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 234,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,509 shares of company stock worth $2,703,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

