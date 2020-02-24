LBRY Credits Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $178,275.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 655,789,399 coins and its circulating supply is 327,778,105 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

