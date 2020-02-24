Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Legg Mason in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LM. Cfra increased their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NYSE:LM opened at $50.35 on Monday. Legg Mason has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

