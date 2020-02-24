LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $30.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $4,232,083.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,120 shares of company stock worth $7,323,977. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

