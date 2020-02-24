LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $25,609.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $397,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $247,372.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,120 shares of company stock worth $7,323,977 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $30.38 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $38.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

