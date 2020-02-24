Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,970 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,152,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.16. 2,024,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

