LEOcoin (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,816.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $421,235.00 and $1,816.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, LEOxChange, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,607.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.02728856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.03863368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00773841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00813943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00095960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00621704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.