Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 181.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $89.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,006.67. 2,393,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,008.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

