LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Million

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $794.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.