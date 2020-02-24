Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

