Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,144 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises approximately 3.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $67,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWONK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. 970,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

