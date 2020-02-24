Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $65.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

