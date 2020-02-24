Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 500,465 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 845,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,422. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.